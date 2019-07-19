|@scriptjunkie1
😱 Edge apparently sends the full URL of pages you visit (minus a few popular sites) to Microsoft. And, in contrast to documentation, includes your very non-anonymous account ID (SID). pic.twitter.com/zHMLUGwo9w
Brandon Padgett
@BrandonPadgett
|Jul 20
Sending the websites isn't a shock due to what smartscreen filter is, but sending the sid is odd.
scriptjunkie
@scriptjunkie1
|Jul 20
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari use the Safe Browsing Update API which only sends hashed versions of the URL.
scriptjunkie
@scriptjunkie1
|Jul 20
Reposting for everybody; Firefox, Chrome, and Safari do not send your browsing history to their cloud overlords like Edge does. They compare 4-byte URL hash prefixes with downloaded bad hash lists. twitter.com/scriptjunkie1/…
SwiftOnSecurity
@SwiftOnSecurity
|Jul 20
So I’m going to follow up on this, from what I recall this is only supposed to fire for the full URL when heuristics find something. I don’t recall full fidelity forwarding but I might be wrong.
scriptjunkie
@scriptjunkie1
|Jul 21
Full repro steps: - Setup new Ubuntu VM with NAT and host only NIC's, install mitmproxy and start mitmweb logging. - Download developer.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/… extract and place in host only net. - Boot Windows VM, set static IP to use proxy, install certs - Visit the URL - See the above
scriptjunkie
@scriptjunkie1
|Jul 21
It may have non default smartscreen settings but I didn't change them. The dev VM terms aka.ms/windowsdevelop… only say this under privacy pic.twitter.com/UvQCZWjxvA
scriptjunkie
@scriptjunkie1
|Jul 21
Adding repro steps to main thread mobile.twitter.com/scriptjunkie1/…
Stephen McLean
@sfm_42
|Jul 21
|
Only if enabled! Why leave this little nugget out?
scriptjunkie
@scriptjunkie1
|Jul 21
It was enabled by default, at least in the dev VM Microsoft allows you to test in. I'd be curious as to what specific options lead to this in a normal Windows install. Does accepting the defaults in the setup screens? Not sure.
Russ
@AJBlue98
|24h
Do we know whether this is classic Edge, chrome-based Edge, or both?
scriptjunkie
@scriptjunkie1
|24h
I believe this is classic, but I don't see why that would change with chromium, since they keep a lot of the stuff outside the renderer