scriptjunkie
😱 Edge apparently sends the full URL of pages you visit (minus a few popular sites) to Microsoft. And, in contrast to documentation, includes your very non-anonymous account ID (SID).
11:14 AM - 19 Jul 2019
by: scriptjunkie @scriptjunkie1
Brandon Padgett Jul 20
Replying to @scriptjunkie1
Sending the websites isn't a shock due to what smartscreen filter is, but sending the sid is odd.
scriptjunkie Jul 20
Replying to @BrandonPadgett
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari use the Safe Browsing Update API which only sends hashed versions of the URL.
scriptjunkie Jul 20
Replying to @scriptjunkie1
Reposting for everybody; Firefox, Chrome, and Safari do not send your browsing history to their cloud overlords like Edge does. They compare 4-byte URL hash prefixes with downloaded bad hash lists.
SwiftOnSecurity Jul 20
Replying to @scriptjunkie1
So I’m going to follow up on this, from what I recall this is only supposed to fire for the full URL when heuristics find something. I don’t recall full fidelity forwarding but I might be wrong.
scriptjunkie Jul 21
Replying to @SwiftOnSecurity
Full repro steps: - Setup new Ubuntu VM with NAT and host only NIC's, install mitmproxy and start mitmweb logging. - Download extract and place in host only net. - Boot Windows VM, set static IP to use proxy, install certs - Visit the URL - See the above
scriptjunkie Jul 21
Replying to @SwiftOnSecurity
It may have non default smartscreen settings but I didn't change them. The dev VM terms only say this under privacy
scriptjunkie Jul 21
Replying to @scriptjunkie1
Adding repro steps to main thread
Stephen McLean Jul 21
Replying to @scriptjunkie1 @Christoph_Fer
Only if enabled! Why leave this little nugget out?
scriptjunkie Jul 21
Replying to @sfm_42 @Christoph_Fer
It was enabled by default, at least in the dev VM Microsoft allows you to test in. I'd be curious as to what specific options lead to this in a normal Windows install. Does accepting the defaults in the setup screens? Not sure.
Russ 24h
Replying to @scriptjunkie1
Do we know whether this is classic Edge, chrome-based Edge, or both?
scriptjunkie 24h
Replying to @AJBlue98
I believe this is classic, but I don't see why that would change with chromium, since they keep a lot of the stuff outside the renderer
