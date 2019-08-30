Twitter | Search | |
Military Advisor
Southern countryside: Syrian Army take control of Al-Tamanah,Tamanah farms,Zurzur,Tell Ghabar,Sakiyyat,Tell Turki,Tell Sayed Jafar,Tell Sayed Ali.
8:56 AM - 30 Aug 2019
Twitter
by: Military Advisor @miladvisor
Reply Retweet Like More
Nomad ‏نومَد 3h
Replying to @miladvisor
So all high ground is not taken there?
View conversation · Reply Retweet Like
Nomad ‏نومَد 3h
Replying to @miladvisor
*now
View conversation · Reply Retweet Like
Military Advisor 3h
Replying to @kroslav
Yes.SAA just aligns the front line.
View conversation · Reply Retweet Like
Nomad ‏نومَد 3h
Replying to @miladvisor
Thanks. This red signs mean SAA is still advancing?
View conversation · Reply Retweet Like
Military Advisor 3h
Replying to @kroslav
This direction of SAA attacks
View conversation · Reply Retweet Like
Nomad ‏نومَد 2h
Replying to @miladvisor
Thanks
View conversation · Reply Retweet Like
ilogico 2h
Replying to @miladvisor @GeromanAT
Go go go SAA
View conversation · Reply Retweet Like