|@miladvisor
|
Southern #Idlib countryside: Syrian Army take control of Al-Tamanah,Tamanah farms,Zurzur,Tell Ghabar,Sakiyyat,Tell Turki,Tell Sayed Jafar,Tell Sayed Ali. pic.twitter.com/tCU7dFsPZs
|
|
Nomad نومَد
@kroslav
|3h
|
So all high ground is not taken there?
|
Nomad نومَد
@kroslav
|3h
|
*now
|
Military Advisor
@miladvisor
|3h
|
Yes.SAA just aligns the front line.
|
Nomad نومَد
@kroslav
|3h
|
Thanks. This red signs mean SAA is still advancing?
|
Military Advisor
@miladvisor
|3h
|
This direction of SAA attacks
|
Nomad نومَد
@kroslav
|2h
|
Thanks
|
ilogico
@DInous80
|2h
|
Go go go SAA