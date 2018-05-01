|@cjwerleman
Israeli snipers are now shooting those who speak to the press. This young Palestinian protester is shot in the head moments after he gave an interview. #GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/aMXTBX0KDP
Jason bourne
@Jasonbournein
|May 1
Good Job @IDFSpokesperson proud on you. Keep it up.
Syed Mohd Murtaza
@syedmohdmurtaza
|May 1
Irrespective of religion/race/nationality/ethnicity, Issue of #Palestinians is one thing that can help you know whether the person is advocate of justice or tyranny.
altor
@OccupyCoscienza
|24h
#Israel is what @realDonaldTrump & his #Junta think #MAGA to be! Old & New #Americans f/ all walks of life & f/ all over the world will have to endure the recriminations of these #criminal acts & the lack of action f/ their vile pro-#ZioNazi #uspoli/ticians #MakePeaceNoMoreWars!!
brian g
@bodhibrian
|23h
Surprised you care as normally youre aligned with Israel
LittleButterfly
@LilButterfly333
|18h
|
You don't think the root of the problem is his leadership lying to him that there's any realistic chance that he'll "return" to a place he's never seen, and has zero ties to? If he's dead, it's his own leadership that brought it on, which suits them just fine, cuz it's good PR.
Burton Fisher
@FisherBurton
|17h
|
The root of the problem is Israel's terrible treatment of the Palestinians, providing them insufficient water, shooting them with bullets illegal to use on Israelis, and the snipers who are murdering unarmed protesters, including children, which makes you Palestinan-haters happy
LittleButterfly
@LilButterfly333
|17h
|
So, that's how this problem started? Not in the arab refusal to accept a Jewish state in any part of the Jews' ancestral land? What's happening in gaza is a consequence of arab actions, not the root cause of anything.
Burton Fisher
@FisherBurton
|17h
|
Ridiculous, if we're going to play wayback, then it all started when the British and US helped kick the Palestinians out of their homeland--the Bible is a storybook with no authority. But thanks for showing you're a psychopath who approves of murdering children and journalists.
Burton Fisher
@FisherBurton
|17h
|
The snipers decidicg to shoot those children, journalists, and unarmed protersters was their own decision, but you clearly like when the Arab kills are killed
LittleButterfly
@LilButterfly333
|17h
|
No, if we're going to go all the way back, it all started with how the Jews were there in ancient times, and the pals weren't. That should answer everyone's questions about whose homeland it really is.
LittleButterfly
@LilButterfly333
|17h
|
Why did hamas send them to die? Notice you don't see any hamas leaders playing chicken with snipers, do you? Go figure....
Burton Fisher
@FisherBurton
|17h
|
No, actually that's not true as the Arabs were there, too. You need to learn your history Arab child-hater, and you need to provide a link for your lie
LittleButterfly
@LilButterfly333
|17h
|
No, they weren't. They invaded the Levant in the 7th century. I learned my history, you haven't. that much is clear.
Burton Fisher
@FisherBurton
|17h
|
You didn't provide the link. Thanks for showing you're lying.
Burton Fisher
@FisherBurton
|17h
|
Anyway, I don't talk with racist Arab child-haters who are clearly in the Klan or are a skinhead. So goodbye.
Asghar Bukhari
@AsgharBukhari
|9h
“Pro Palestinian Jews — Whose Side Are You Really On?” @AsgharBukhari medium.com/@asgharbukhari…