For every iPad that we buy kids at school, we could have bought more than 10 R-PIs and network switch, along with sensors, wifi, Ethernet, 16GB memory, LEDs, motors, etc ... and which could be replicated at home, and get parents involved. We have a whole lot of new inventors pic.twitter.com/Y6LEH2It8W
|
|
Dr David Telford
@Davie_T
|Feb 22
|
iPads teach kids to be consumers rather than curious and inventors #sweepingstatement #elementoftruth
|
Murray
@murrayelliot
|Feb 22
|
Got son #3 MBot for xmas - Arduino powered robot with ultrasonic and line sensors, voltage, light and sound sensors, audio, LEDs, encoder motors and lots of interfaces for other kit. Wasn't cheap, but it was a great starter. He's learning C and Python currently. #TeachKidsToCode
|
John Mason
@JMCompSci
|Feb 22
|
Schools not buying new PCs, they have no money. My dept running with 6/7yo devices. Shrinking computing dept (intertwingling of move to 30s/drop in uptake/course choice changes/lack of staff) leaves a PC room free for “whole school use”. However I agree with your central point.
|
David Gilmour
@dgilmour
|Feb 22
|
Are there low cost ways to solve the problem of schools not having the peripherals needed, especially displays, to explore this? Even in suited rooms, there's reluctance to disturb permanent PCs.
|
Darren Townsend
@ForrisHilier
|Feb 23
|
Suitable monitors are often seen as a major barrier to getting Pi's in school, but this is only the case of you're looking for HDMI monitors. Older monitors with DVI (or even VGA) inputs can be used with a simple (£3) cable and are often available for free.
|
Mike Edie
@MrWheeliebin
|Feb 23
|
You forget that a Raspberry Pi requires a monitor. The screen is ALWAYS the most expensive thing. A cheap monitor alone costs more than a tablet. But ditch iPad. Android waaay cheaper.
|
Mr. Roboto (Raspberry Pi 3B+)
@MrRoboto2019
|19h
|
I use a $69 22 inch LED TV for a monitor. Best Buy has them on sale often
|
Ian Kendall
@IanKendallmagic
|Feb 22
|
Trying not to be facetious, but most parents who don't work in IT would struggle to implement a home LAN, and those who do work in IT probably already have one. But yes, Pis are great for learning, but (sadly) not every kid wants to know how to subnet...
|
Taner
@mrbatchfile
|Feb 22
|
Totally agree.But without passionate Teachers even the best teaching tools are paperweights. I've worked in education for 10+ yr now, good teachers can teach with nothing at all and still make impact. Give them the right tools, you can make amazing teachers and inspired pupils.
|
Geek Culture & Tech
@GC_and_Tech
|Feb 22
|
We should stop teaching kids how to tap! We should help them understand how things work! None of my kids has a tablet and they understand that mobile devices are useful tools and not social media platforms. It helps that I do not use tablets to avoid interacting with them!